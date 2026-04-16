"Georgia fruit production declines while grape harvest reaches record in 2025"

In 2025, Georgia recorded a decline in fruit and citrus production, while grape output reached a record level, according to preliminary data from the national statistics service. Total fruit production (excluding grapes and citrus) amounted to 205,600 tonnes, down 15.6% compared to the previous year.
By category, production volumes were as follows:
- Stone fruits: 53,300 tonnes, a decrease of 30.5% year-on-year;
- Nuts: 53,900 tonnes;
- Subtropical fruits: 17,400 tonnes, up 1.2%;
- Berries: 8,700 tonnes, up 16%.
Citrus production declined slightly by 0.4% to 55,000 tonnes. At the same time, grape production reached 347,400 tonnes, marking an increase of 8.3% compared to 2024 and the highest level recorded.
Source: bm.ge