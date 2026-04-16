Indian apple growers use CA storage to support prices

Controlled Atmosphere (CA) cold storage units in Jammu and Kashmir continue to support apple growers in managing supply and pricing. After a brief decline lasting one to two weeks last month, apple prices have recovered, although they remain below the levels recorded in January and February.

According to sector estimates, around 20 to 30 per cent of apple stocks remain in cold storage, allowing growers to release volumes based on market demand. "Rates had gone down for a short time last month, which caused some distress among growers, but now prices have picked up again," said Abdul Hameed, an orchardist from south Kashmir. "Though the rates are not as high as during peak winter, we are still getting good returns compared to the main harvest season."

Growers report that storing apples rather than selling during the harvest period has improved returns. "During the main season, there was hardly any demand, and prices were very low. That is why most of us opted for cold storage. Now, we are selling gradually and earning better profits," said Ghulam Rasool from Sopore.

Farmers indicate that CA storage has reduced the need for immediate sales and reliance on intermediaries. "Earlier, we had no option but to sell immediately after harvest when markets were flooded. Now, we can wait and choose the right time," said a grower from Shopian. "This has given us control over pricing and improved our bargaining power."

Cold storage facilities were fully utilized during the last harvest season, reflecting a shift toward delayed marketing strategies. "Cold storage has become a lifeline for us," said an orchard owner from Pulwama. "It allows us to send produce to markets as per demand. If we release apples in bulk, prices crash, but when supply is regulated, we get handsome returns."

Industry sources note that CA storage supports market balance by preventing oversupply and maintaining a steady flow of produce over time. It also helps preserve fruit quality during extended storage periods.

Improved returns from stored apples are supporting reinvestment in inputs such as pesticides, packaging, and production practices. However, growers highlight the need to expand cold storage capacity, particularly in remote areas, to increase access for smaller producers.

"If more units are established closer to villages, it will reduce transportation costs and post-harvest losses," a grower said. "Cold storage is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity for sustainable apple farming."

With a share of apples still in storage and demand expected to improve in the coming weeks, growers expect prices to remain supported.

Source: KashmirLife