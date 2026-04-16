Australian grape demand rises in the Philippines as new season begins

Demand for Australian grapes is increasing in the Philippines as the 2025–2026 season begins. Australian Table Grapes Association chief executive officer Jeff Scott attended an event in Taguig in April to mark the start of the season.

Early arrivals for the new season include varieties such as Autumn Crisp, Midnight Beauty, Sunrise Red, and Sweet Sapphire. These are already available on the Philippine market.

Scott noted that the Philippine market was previously underdeveloped but showed growth potential. He said that relationships with retailers and consumers have supported the expansion of Australian grape sales, with a wider range of varieties now available.

He added that consumer awareness in the Philippines has increased, with the country, along with South Korea, approaching Japan in terms of export market position for Australian grapes.

International Marketing Manager Jesse White also highlighted the role of retail partners and importers in supporting market development. He said the Philippines continues to show demand for Australian grapes and engagement with new products.

The Philippines and Australia are set to mark 80 years of diplomatic relations in May, reflecting long-standing trade and cooperation links between the two countries.

Source: Philstar Global