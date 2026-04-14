Chinese fruit consumption growth drives higher kiwifruit supply

Zespri is continuing to expand its presence in China, citing growth potential in fruit consumption and increasing demand for higher-quality products. The New Zealand-based marketer entered the Chinese market in 2008 and reports that its sales volume has grown nearly 20 times over the past 15 years, with further growth of about 10 per cent expected over the next five to 10 years.

"China's whole fruit consumption market, especially the high-quality fruit consumption market, contains great opportunities," said Michael Jiang, president of Zespri Greater China and APAC South. "Currently, the average fruit intake of a Chinese consumer per year is 40-50 kilograms. However, it is recommended by the National Health Commission that an adult should consume at least 70 kg of fruit every year. There is a huge gap.

"Meanwhile, Zespri came to China in 2008. Currently, our consumer penetration rate is less than 30 percent. Therefore, there is a huge room for growth. I hold great confidence in China's high-quality fruit consumption market," he said.

Industry data indicates that China's fruit retail market reached 1.22 trillion yuan (US$176.50 billion) in 2023 and is projected to reach 1.8 trillion yuan (US$260.30 billion) by 2026. Per capita fruit possession exceeds 230 kg, while actual consumption remains at 40 to 50 kg, with losses occurring across the supply chain.

"The focus of future competition will shift from 'selling fruits' to 'selling certainty' — service capabilities that are stable in quality, traceable throughout the process, and available immediately," said Gao Chengyuan, president and CEO of Guangzhou TY Marketing.

Zespri launched its 2035 strategy in February, focusing on demand development, supply chain transformation, and product portfolio expansion. Jiang said the company aims to extend availability in China from the current nine-month window to a year-round supply, supported by investment in research and development, branding, and marketing.

The 2026 season opened with the arrival of the first charter vessel carrying more than 4,000 tons of SunGold kiwifruit to Shanghai. Globally, Zespri expects supply to reach 792,000 tons (about 220 million standard retail boxes), with around 46 million boxes allocated to the Chinese market across 18 shipments.

Zespri has also introduced air freight for RubyRed kiwifruit during the Spring Festival period. For the 2026 season, the global supply of RubyRed is expected to reach 5.3 million boxes, with about 1.8 million boxes destined for China, including 26,000 boxes delivered by air.

Source: ChinaDaily