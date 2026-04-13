Vietnamese dragon fruit exports rise on growing demand

Dragon fruit exports from Vietnam showed recovery in the first two months of the year, supported by increased demand from Thailand and the Middle East, while China stabilized after a period of decline.

According to industry sources, the growth is linked to seasonal demand, with the Lunar New Year period driving higher fruit consumption across multiple markets. At the same time, limited global supply during the off-season supported export activity.

To meet demand, growers applied artificial lighting to stimulate off-season flowering and fruiting, ensuring supply in the early months of the year rather than waiting for the main harvest period from May to September.

Data from the Customs Department show that dragon fruit exports reached approximately US$108.5 million in the first two months of the year. Exports to Thailand exceeded US$9.2 million, more than 2.7 times higher than the same period last year.

In the Middle East, demand also increased, with the United Arab Emirates reporting growth of over 57 per cent.

The developments indicate that the sector is using seasonal production strategies to support export volumes. Industry participants note that market diversification and product quality remain key factors for maintaining export performance.

Source: Vietnam.VN