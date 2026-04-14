Indian pineapple prices fall below cost levels in Kerala

Pineapple growers in Kerala are facing lower market returns following a decline in prices over the past month. Farmgate prices have dropped from around ₹60/kg (US$0.72) to between ₹30 and ₹33/kg (US$0.36 to US$0.40), with these levels mainly applicable to bulk volumes. Fully ripened fruit is traded within this range, while unripe green pineapples are priced below ₹30/kg (US$0.36).

Lower-grade fruit is being redirected to other states, where it is cut into small pieces and sold with chilli powder and spices.

Production costs remain high. Farmers estimate total cultivation expenses at up to ₹400,000/acre (US$4,800/acre), equivalent to about ₹988,000/ha (US$11,856/ha). Break-even levels are estimated at around ₹50/kg (US$0.60), leaving current prices below cost recovery. Small-scale growers, including those leasing land, report that current returns do not cover labour expenses.

In production areas such as Kalleli and Chengara, pineapples are grown as an intercrop alongside rubber, with traders typically sourcing directly from plantations. Estates such as AVT's Rajagiri estate also act as supply hubs.

Export demand has declined, particularly to Gulf markets, contributing to reduced off-take. This has affected both traders and growers, with prices now at their lowest levels in recent periods. Pineapple cultivation is also present in Athirumkal and Mancode.

Kerala's pineapples are transported to markets in cities such as Delhi and Jaipur, especially unripe fruit. Recent heavy rainfall in these regions has disrupted demand and logistics, further affecting market flows.

Intercropping systems are also under pressure. Pineapple cultivation has traditionally provided additional income during the first three years of rubber planting. Current pricing levels are affecting the viability of this model and raising questions around future planting decisions.

Source: Mathrubhumi