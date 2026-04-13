Uzbekistan's region increases fruit and vegetable exports

Turaqurgan district in Namangan region, Uzbekistan, continues to expand its export capacity, with fruit and vegetable production playing a significant role in the local agricultural economy. In 2026, fresh produce exports from the district are planned to reach $28 million. Key export items include cherries, strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, apricots, peaches, and persimmons. These products are supplied to Russia, European countries, the UAE, Qatar, South Korea, and CIS markets.

Strawberry harvesting is currently active, and over the past week alone, exports from the district totaled $1.5 million. In Sohilobod, growers who previously focused on grape production have increasingly shifted to strawberries and peaches. The adoption of modern agricultural technologies has contributed to higher yields and improved product quality.

Household plots in the district cover around 300 hectares, with the majority used for vineyards and approximately 40 hectares allocated to strawberries. Seasonal income from strawberry production reaches 30–35 million UZS per hectare (€2,220–€2,590).

Source: www.uzdaily.uz