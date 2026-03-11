South African canned fruit sector explores cooperation with China

The canned fruit sector in South Africa is reviewing developments in processing technology, product formats, and market strategies as global supply chains evolve.

Jacques Jordaan, CEO of the South African Canning Fruit Producers' Association, said China's canned fruit industry has developed capabilities in areas including brand development, market expansion, and technology.

The association represents more than 300 fruit producers across South Africa. Jordaan spoke after a preparatory meeting for the World Fruit Processing Congress (CANCON). The event takes place every two years. The 2025 congress was held in Beijing, and South Africa will host the next edition in 2027.

Jordaan said the canned fruit industry involves more than preservation technology and includes pricing, consumer communication, and value perception.

"How to clearly communicate product quality and value to consumers is key to the sustainable development of canned fruit," he said.

He noted that Chinese companies have expanded product formats beyond traditional canned products into areas such as desserts, snacks, and alternative packaging formats.

"These initiatives are inspiring for us. If the relevant technologies are proven under market and production conditions and are suitable for South Africa's local environment, South African factories would certainly consider adopting them. Keeping pace with global technological development is very important," he said.

Jordaan said South Africa's fruit production benefits from warm climate conditions and sunlight, supporting fruit quality for processing.

"A warm climate, abundant sunshine, and relatively low rainfall give South African fruit high sugar content, excellent flavor, and firm texture."

Globally, China is the largest producer and exporter of canned fruit, followed by Greece, while the United States focuses mainly on its domestic market. South Africa is also a producing country.

"In the past, South Africa exported significant volumes of canned fruit to China, but China now places greater emphasis on meeting domestic demand, which has affected import volumes to some extent," Jordaan said.

Most fruit production areas and processing facilities in South Africa are located in the Western Cape. The country currently operates two canning plants, one in Ashton near Paarl and another near Tulbagh.

"Proximity to raw material production areas is key to ensuring quality and controlling costs," he said.

