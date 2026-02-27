Thailand highlights top five GI mangoes by market value

Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property has identified the country's five highest-value geographical indication mangoes, underlining their role in domestic distribution and export channels. According to DIP Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum, Thailand currently has 13 registered GI mango varieties from nine provinces, generating a combined market value of more than 1.04 billion baht in 2025, equivalent to approximately US$29 million.

Golden Nam Dok Mai Phitsanulok ranks first, with a market value of 767.18 million baht, or around US$21.5 million, supported by production exceeding 8,700 tons. The variety is cultivated in districts including Noen Maprang, Wang Thong, and Wat Bot. Production takes place on well-drained sandy loam and lateritic soils, resulting in firm, fibreless flesh and high sugar levels. Export destinations include South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Australia.

Nam Dok Mai Sa Kaeo follows with a market value of 171.15 million baht, equivalent to approximately US$4.8 million. Export markets for this GI include Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Golden Nam Dok Mai Ban Lohn of Chaiyaphum ranks third, reaching 33.31 million baht, or about US$930,000. The mango is grown in elevated production areas, producing large fruit with dense flesh.

Khai Tuek Padriew of Chachoengsao places fourth with a market value of 10.43 million baht, approximately US$290,000. The variety is associated with the Bang Pakong basin ecosystem and is characterised by a crisp texture and balanced sweet-tart profile.

Golden Nam Dok Mai Bang Khla, also from Chachoengsao, completes the top five with a market value exceeding 7.2 million baht, or roughly US$200,000. The mango is recognised for its aromatic profile and smooth golden skin.

Auramon said the department is expanding distribution through major retail channels, domestic trade fairs, and international exhibitions such as Thaifex–Anuga Asia. Consumers are advised to check for the Thai GI certification logo on packaging to verify product origin and compliance with region-specific production standards.

Source: Pattaya Mail