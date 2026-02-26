Malaysia strengthens protection of Musang King exports to China

The Malaysian government is increasing efforts to safeguard the Musang King durian brand and protect national ownership of the variety in export markets.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the government is aware of allegations that durians from Thailand and Vietnam are being exported to China under the Musang King name.

"Malaysia has already secured geographical indication (GI) registration for Musang King, giving the country exclusive rights to the name.

"We have registered the GI for Musang King, which belongs to Malaysia. Other countries cannot name their durians Musang King even if the shape is almost similar," Mohamad told Parliament during the Minister's Question Time.

He was responding to a question on whether the government was aware of durians from Thailand and Vietnam being exported directly to China but labelled as Musang King, and what action was being taken to protect Malaysia's image and reputation.

According to Mohamad, Malaysian-grown Musang King has distinct characteristics compared to similar varieties cultivated elsewhere.

"We know the taste of Musang King in Malaysia is not the same," he said, adding that he personally samples durians labelled as Musang King during visits to China.

"Whenever I visit China, whether officially or unofficially, I look at the durians sold there. When they are named Musang King, I try them, and they are not the same as Malaysia's," he said.

The ministry is working with Chinese authorities, including the General Administration of Customs of China, to ensure recognition and protection of authentic Malaysian Musang King exports.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority is strengthening branding through the MyBest certification label.

"Through FAMA, we label the durian under MyBest so that genuine Malaysian Musang King approved by GACC can be clearly recognised," he said.

Mohamad added that enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services, will intensify technical engagement and dialogue with Chinese regulators to address concerns about mislabelling.

"We will conduct more stringent discussions with GACC and inform China through various channels so they know Malaysia's Musang King has been approved and carries the MyBest label," he said.

He stated that protecting the Musang King brand remains a priority as durian exports to China have developed into a high-value segment and an income source for Malaysian farmers.

"We must protect this because exports to China are of high value and have become a new livelihood for our durian farmers.

"Therefore, we will continue to defend Musang King as Malaysia's brand," he said.

