Mango blossom damage reported in India's Konkan region as relief allocation reaches ₹10,583.69 crore, equivalent to approximately US$1.16 billion.

Complaints have been received regarding damage to mango blossoms and reduced fruit setting in the Konkan region due to changing weather patterns, Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale informed the Legislative Council. Field inspections are underway, and compensation will be provided after assessment. While ₹86.76 crore has been sanctioned for the region, mangoes remain outside the MSP framework as they are perishable crops. At the current rate, ₹86.76 crore equals approximately US$9.54 million.

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by Sunil Shinde and Pravin Darekar, with participation from Bhai Jagtap and Eknath Khadse.

Responding to the discussion, Gogawale stated that in 2025, natural calamities affected 105.88 lakh hectares of agricultural land across 34 districts. This equals approximately 10,588,000 hectares. A total relief fund of ₹10,583.69 crore has been made available to support affected farmers.

Source: Free Press Journal