Philippines Samal mangoes prepare for export to Japan

Mangoes produced in the Island Garden City of Samal in the Philippines are expected to enter the Japanese market, according to the Department of Agriculture XI.

Wismettac Foods, Inc. of Japan visited members of the Ang Diyosnong Maguuma Winner sa Life Sto. Niño Samal Farmers Association, in what the agency described as a step for the island's mango sector. Officials from DA XI and Wismettac conducted a site inspection of the association's 60-hectare mango farm to evaluate production capacity, fruit quality, and compliance with export requirements, including PhilGAP certification.

"Japanese buyers expressed confidence in Samal mangoes, citing prior tasting experiences and describing the fruit as sweet, high-quality, and highly recommended for export," DA XI said in a press release.

Marie Ann M. Constantino, DA XI agriculture regional technical director for operations, together with teams from the High Value Crops Development Program and the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, received representatives from Wismettac Foods, Inc.

Samal Mayor Lemuel Reyes and the City Agriculture Office highlighted the objective of building partnerships with overseas buyers to position Samal mangoes in international markets.

ADMWL chairman Gregorio Abarsolo stated that the partnership, supported by DA Davao, aligns with the association's efforts to support farmer livelihoods. He added that the initiative aims to reinforce the identity of Samal mangoes in both domestic and export channels.

DA XI stated it will assist farmers in meeting export packaging and compliance standards and in strengthening market linkages.

Samal has more than 2,700 hectares under mango cultivation. "With more than 2,700 hectares of mangoes planted in Samal, stakeholders remain optimistic that this collaboration will lead to formal agreements and long-term opportunities for local mango growers," the agency stated.

