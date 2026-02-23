Azerbaijan’s pomegranate exports fall, apple shipments increase in January 2026

Azerbaijan exported 1,407.81 tonnes of pomegranates in January 2026, 1.6 times less than in January 2025, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, cited by Caliber.Az. The value of pomegranate exports also declined 1.6 times year-on-year to USD 1.259 million.
In contrast, apple exports increased. In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 10,914 tonnes of apples worth USD 8.194 million, the State Customs Committee reported, as cited by ABC.AZ. Compared with January 2025, export revenues from apples rose by USD 1.336 million, or 19.5%, while volumes increased by 209 tonnes, or 1.95%. Apple export revenues accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total export earnings during the reporting period.
Source: caliber.az / abc.az