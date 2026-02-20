Pakistan lowers customs valuation for imported ginger and garlic

Pakistan's Directorate General of Customs Valuation has revised the customs values of imported ginger and garlic to align with international market prices. The updated rates apply to imports from China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Thailand and are intended to support accurate duty and tax assessment.

The revision has been formalised through Valuation Ruling No. 2044 of 2026, replacing the previous ruling issued in 2024. Authorities stated that the update reflects changes in global price levels, including higher production in key exporting countries.

A reduction of 10 per cent in customs value will be applied to goods imported via land routes, reflecting lower freight costs associated with this mode of transport.

The review followed concerns raised by the All Pakistan Fresh Ginger and Garlic Importers and Wholesalers Association. The association requested a reassessment of earlier customs values, citing declining international prices linked to larger harvests in countries such as China and Thailand.

Stakeholders participated in meetings with customs officials to present data on market conditions. Authorities examined 90 days of import data and conducted surveys across wholesale and retail markets to assess price trends.

According to the Directorate, the final customs values were determined based on an assessment of import statistics, domestic market conditions, and international price movements. The revised valuation framework is positioned as being in line with applicable legal provisions and current global market levels.

Source: ProPakistani