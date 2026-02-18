Azerbaijan’s imports of strawberries rose, and eggplants fell in 2025

Between January and November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 122.45 tonnes of fresh strawberries and garden strawberries, valued at $140,670, three times higher in value and seven times higher in volume compared to the same period in 2024.
Major sources of strawberry imports:
- Russia: 117 tonnes ($121,640), no imports in 2024
- Egypt: 2 tonnes ($10,210), no imports in 2024
- Turkey: 2.61 tonnes ($6,520), down 85% from 2024
- Iran: 0.79 tonnes ($1,970), slight change in volume and value
- USA: 0.01 tonnes ($330), first import from the US in 14 years
For eggplants, Azerbaijan imported 8,667 tonnes worth $4.3 million, down 11% in volume and value from January to November 2024.
Major sources of eggplant imports:
- Iran: 8,154 tonnes ($4.1 million), down 12%
- Turkey: 512 tonnes ($259,000), up 7%
- Japan: 0.01 tonnes ($200), first import from Japan in 14 years.
Source: abc.az