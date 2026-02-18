Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Azerbaijan’s imports of strawberries rose, and eggplants fell in 2025

Between January and November 2025, Azerbaijan imported 122.45 tonnes of fresh strawberries and garden strawberries, valued at $140,670, three times higher in value and seven times higher in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

Major sources of strawberry imports:

  • Russia: 117 tonnes ($121,640), no imports in 2024
  • Egypt: 2 tonnes ($10,210), no imports in 2024
  • Turkey: 2.61 tonnes ($6,520), down 85% from 2024
  • Iran: 0.79 tonnes ($1,970), slight change in volume and value
  • USA: 0.01 tonnes ($330), first import from the US in 14 years

For eggplants, Azerbaijan imported 8,667 tonnes worth $4.3 million, down 11% in volume and value from January to November 2024.

Major sources of eggplant imports:

  • Iran: 8,154 tonnes ($4.1 million), down 12%
  • Turkey: 512 tonnes ($259,000), up 7%
  • Japan: 0.01 tonnes ($200), first import from Japan in 14 years.

Source: abc.az

Related Articles → See More