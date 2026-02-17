West Bengal potato production projected at 14-15 million tons

West Bengal is projected to record potato production of 14 to 15 million tons in the 2025-26 season, compared with around 11.5 million tons last year. The state is India's second-largest potato producer.

Favourable weather conditions and a marginal increase in cultivated area are expected to result in more than a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in output.

"Potato harvesting has started. Production is expected to be around 140-150 lakh tonnes this year. Favourable weather conditions in the potato-growing regions of the State are expected to result in a record jump in the output. Also, the area under cultivation increased marginally," Patit Paban De, a senior member of the West Bengal Cold Storage Association, told businessline.

For the 2024-25 season, the area under potato cultivation stood at around 5.12 lakh hectares, equivalent to approximately 512,000 hectares. Hooghly, Bardhaman, and Paschim Medinipur in South Bengal remain the largest producing districts. Harvesting is expected to continue through March.

The state government has instructed cold storage operators to open facilities from March 1, when loading will begin. West Bengal has 580 cold storages, most of which are used for potatoes. Total storage capacity for the crop is estimated at 7 to 8 million tons.

"Given that production is expected to increase to around 140-150 lakh tonnes, this year we may face a lack of available cold storage space," De said.

Average monthly potato consumption in West Bengal is around 0.6 million tons. Based on projected output, approximately 6.8 million tons could remain surplus this season. Industry representatives have indicated that inter-state trade facilitation will be required to absorb excess volumes.

The state government has also directed that each cold storage facility reserve 30 per cent of its capacity for marginalised farmers to reduce the risk of distress sales.

