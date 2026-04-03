Hundreds of tons of onions risk spoiling in Azerbaijan due to low demand

A farmer in the Fuzuli region faces significant losses as around 350 tons of onions in storage between Fuzuli and Beylagan remain unsold due to weak domestic and international demand.

The lack of demand is largely attributed to logistics challenges and restricted land borders. Historically, onions from this region were exported to Russia, Georgia, and Ukraine. However, this year exports have been limited to small volumes sent to Georgia.

The price drop has been substantial. Last year, a 28–30 kg bag of onions sold for 18 AZN (€9.30). Currently, there is a lack of buyers even at significantly lower prices.

This situation is not isolated to Fuzuli. Farmers in the Tovuz, Agdam, and Barda regions are reportedly facing similar circumstances, with many accumulating debt due to the inability to realize their harvests.

One local producer noted that he borrowed 70,000 AZN (€35,850) from a private source and took an 11,000 AZN (€5,630) bank loan to fund the current crop. With the onions now beginning to sprout in storage and local interest remaining minimal, the risk of total loss is increasing.

Source: minval.az