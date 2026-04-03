Bangladeshi potato exports rise to 45,400 tons as prices fall

Bangladesh's potato exports are increasing, but domestic prices remain low, affecting farm returns.

According to the Plant Quarantine Wing under the Agriculture Ministry, exports reached 45,400 tons during the July to March period of FY26, up from 34,600 tons in the same period last year. Total exports reached 62,500 tons in FY25, compared with 12,300 tons in FY24.

The April to June period is expected to determine final export volumes, with shipments supported by demand from Vietnam. "We have worked hard to get Vietnam to accept Bangladeshi potatoes," said AKM Mafidul Islam of the Plant Quarantine Wing. "Exports may surpass last year's 62,000 tons and could even set a new record."

Despite higher export volumes, domestic prices remain under pressure. Farm-gate prices have declined to US$0.05 to US$0.07 per kg, while retail prices in Dhaka are around US$0.15 to US$0.17 per kg. Production costs are estimated at around US$0.13 per kg in some regions.

"The production cost in my area is at least Tk 15 per kg, while the maximum selling price is only Tk 8.0 per kg," said farmer Orun Kumar Ray. "Big farmers who can store potatoes in cold storage may still earn some profit if prices rise in the coming months."

Higher fertiliser and irrigation costs have increased production expenses, while oversupply has contributed to lower prices. Bangladesh has around 1 million tons of surplus potatoes.

Industry stakeholders indicate that access to storage and market diversification could affect returns. "But farmers need access to cold storage at the union level to preserve part of their produce," said Dr Dilshad Zahan Ethen. She added that community-based cold storage and government procurement could support price stability. "The peasantry has faced losses for two consecutive years," she said, "which could discourage potato farming in the next season."

Potato production reached 11.57 million tons in FY25, with output expected to increase to around 12 million tons in FY26.

Source: The Financial Express