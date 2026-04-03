Rangpur potato output hits 28,56,065 tons as prices fall

Farmers in the Rangpur agricultural region of Bangladesh produced 28,56,065 tons of potatoes in the 2025 to 2026 Rabi season, exceeding the production target of 25,19,008 tons by 3,37,057 tons, or 13.38%.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, potatoes were cultivated on 1,05,885 hectares, surpassing the target of 1,01,700 hectares by 4,185 hectares, or 4.12%. Average yield reached 26.97 tons per hectare.

Production was lower than the previous season, when 32,30,682 tons were produced from 1,19,729 hectares in 2024 to 2025. Output stood at 26,29,893 tons in 2023 to 2024 and 26.85 lakh tons in 2022 to 2023.

Cold storage capacity remains limited. A total of 71 facilities in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Nilphamari districts provide storage capacity of 7,32,572 tons. These facilities are almost full, contributing to increased supply in the local market and lower prices.

Farmers reported better prices last year due to exports to markets including Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. Demand remains for varieties such as Santa, Diamond, Kumbika Alouette, Asterisk, and Sunshine.

"These varieties of potatoes, cultivated using superior agricultural practices, are in huge demand in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and many other countries," said Krishibid Md Shirajul Islam.

In wholesale markets, a 70 kg sack of varieties including Santa, Diamond, Kumarika, Cardinal, Raja, Granula, and Asterisk is selling at US$8.20 to US$8.65. Local varieties such as Sheel Alu and Jhau Alu are selling at US$14.60 to US$16.40 per 70 kg sack.

Retail prices are reported at US$0.16 to US$0.18 per kg for common varieties, and US$0.29 to US$0.32 per kg for Sheel Alu and Jhau Alu.

"Retailers are now selling each kilogram of common varieties of potatoes at rates between Taka 18 and 20, while 'Sheel Alu' and 'Jhau Alu' at rates between Taka 32 and Taka 35 in local kitchen markets," said trader Hafizur Rahman.

Prices have declined in recent weeks due to high production and limited storage capacity. Industry stakeholders indicate that increased storage, agro-processing, and exports could support price levels. Growers in the region indicate expectations for measures to support profitability in potato farming.

Source: BSS News