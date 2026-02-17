Pakistan targets new export markets to ease potato oversupply

Pakistan is preparing a targeted export strategy to manage surplus potato stocks, with the aim of easing pressure on domestic prices and expanding access to international markets.

The plan was discussed during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to review the impact of surplus production and to coordinate an export-focused response. Senior federal officials and representatives from the Government of Punjab attended, along with Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister, and Secretary of Commerce Jawad Paul.

Participants reviewed updated production estimates, domestic market trends, export performance, and logistics constraints. An expansion in cultivation area and carryover stocks from the previous season were identified as key contributors to surplus availability, resulting in pressure on farm-gate prices in a challenging global market environment.

The minister stated that the surplus is primarily affecting farmers due to lower prices and indicated that support mechanisms should prioritise direct assistance rather than artificial price measures that could distort market dynamics.

Discussions focused on improving export competitiveness, particularly in Central Asian and other emerging markets. A targeted and time-bound freight facilitation mechanism may be evaluated, subject to fiscal feasibility and defined benchmarks, to help exporters manage logistics costs without creating long-term distortions.

Jam Kamal directed that business-to-business engagements with destinations including Central Asia, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets be strengthened to broaden buyer linkages and diversify export outlets.

He stressed the need for coordinated and data-driven planning between the federal government and the Government of Punjab, instructing relevant departments to compile updated production, export, and logistics data to support a comprehensive proposal.

The minister noted that sustainable solutions must remain market-aligned and fiscally responsible, reaffirming support for farmers and exporters through policy measures aimed at maintaining sector stability and international competitiveness.

Source: Business Recorder