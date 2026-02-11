India’s Yamunanagar potato prices fall to US$2.40 per quintal

Potato growers in Yamunanagar district, India, are reporting financial pressure as market prices in local mandis have declined to between US$2.40 and US$4.80 per quintal, while retail prices range from US$12 to US$14.40 per quintal.

Last year, growers received between US$9.60 and US$10.80 per quintal in grain markets. The current decline is affecting cost recovery, particularly for early potato crops that have already been harvested and supplied to vegetable markets.

According to Agriculture Department data, potatoes are cultivated on about 2,311 hectares in Yamunanagar district. Early crops account for a large share of the harvested area currently entering the market.

Growers Madan Pal, Harcharan Singh, and Sukhbir Singh said continued low returns may affect future planting decisions. Farmers are requesting subsidised cold storage and transport support to manage post-harvest handling and marketing.

"Cultivating potatoes costs about Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 (US$602 to US$723) per acre. It includes expenses on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation, and labour costs. However, with a sharp fall in current market rates, the farmers are suffering losses of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per acre," said farmer Madan Pal.

Converted to hectares, production costs are about US$2,400 to US$2,880 per hectare, with reported losses of around US$1,440 to US$1,680 per hectare under current price conditions. Growers indicated that storing produce in cold facilities would add further cost without certainty of higher later-season prices.

Sabzi Mandi Association officials in Yamunanagar reported that arrivals this season are lower than in previous years, although prices have still fallen.

"The arrival of potatoes is lower in subzi mandis of Jagadhri and Yamunanagar this season, as the farmers are taking more produce to mandis in neighbouring districts. But despite low arrivals, the prices of potatoes have fallen sharply this season," said a member of the association.

Area distribution within the district shows Saraswati Nagar block accounting for 765 hectares, followed by Radaur with 574 hectares and Sadhaura with 530 hectares. Bilaspur has 210 hectares, Jagadhri 187 hectares, Chhachhrauli 41 hectares, and Pratap Nagar 4 hectares under potato cultivation.

District president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), Sanju Gundiana, stated that despite good production levels, growers are struggling to secure viable returns.

"Even when potatoes are sold in mandis, the rates are so low that the farmers are unable to recover their costs. Middlemen are making profits while the farmers continue to suffer," said Sanju Gundiana.

Growers are calling for government intervention to stabilise the situation.

