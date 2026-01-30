Bangladesh’s Munshiganj potato area reaches 34,660 hectares

Farmers in Munshiganj, one of Bangladesh's main potato-producing districts, are carrying out field management activities as the potato season reaches its peak. Weeding and irrigation are ongoing across production areas as crops move through key growth stages.

Potato is the main cash crop in the district. This season, input conditions have remained stable, with seed and fertilizer prices unchanged, supporting lower production costs for small and marginal growers.

According to the District Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the cultivation target for the current season was set at 34,655 hectares. The actual planted area marginally exceeded this level, reaching 34,660 hectares. By upazila, planting covered 9,581 hectares in Munshiganj Sadar, 9,070 hectares in Tongibari, 1,944 hectares in Srinagar, 8,958 hectares in Sirajdikhan, 3,109 hectares in Louhjang, and 1,998 hectares in Gazaria.

The seasonal production target has been fixed at 1,045,195 tons. In the previous year, potatoes were cultivated on 34,758 hectares in Munshiganj, generating approximately 1.2 million tons.

Md. Ajmir Hossain, a farmer from Amghata village in Sadar Upazila, said he planted potatoes on five and a half kani of land this year. "If there is no rain over the next 15–20 days, the yield will meet expectations and recover last year's losses," he said, noting that weather conditions remain suitable and crops are currently free of disease and pest pressure.

Ziaur Rahman, a grower from Kathadia village, said reduced seed and fertilizer costs have lowered overall production expenses. "If the yield remains good, farmers will be able to make a profit," he said.

Kbd Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Director of DAE Munshiganj, stated that prevailing climatic conditions support crop development. "If there is no natural disaster, the target yield is achievable," he said.

Dr. Rahman added that short-, medium-, and long-term measures are being implemented to improve the performance of traditional potato farming systems in the district. Fertilizer prices have been capped at Tk 15,500 this season, equivalent to approximately US$141.

The DAE also reported that block-level demonstrations using balanced fertilizer regimes have been conducted in 206 blocks through the Khamari App. In addition, export-grade potatoes have been cultivated on 6,783 hectares during the current season.

