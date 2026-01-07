Pakistan targets smog-tolerant potato varieties

Scientists at the Potato Research Institute (PRI) in Sahiwal are working on potato varieties designed to tolerate smoggy and foggy conditions, following an estimated 20 per cent decline in potato production across Punjab. According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, potatoes are grown on nearly one million acres, or about 404,700 hectares, in the province, with an average annual output of around nine million tons. Researchers say changing climate patterns and rising smog levels are increasingly affecting yields.

"Smog and frost are highly detrimental to potato crop growth. We are currently working on several smog-tolerant potato lines to address the decline in productivity," said Dr Syed Ijazul Hassan, Director of the Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, in an interview with Wealth Pakistan. He said rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and reduced water availability are also contributing to lower production. According to PRI, smog reduces photosynthesis, increases disease pressure, such as blight, and affects tuber quality.

Dr Hassan said the institute has already developed 12 fog-tolerant, high-yielding potato varieties and is now focusing on smog-tolerant lines. Locally developed varieties include PRI-Red, Ruby, Sadaf, Sahiwal Red, Sahiwal White, Ravi, Punjab, Sutlej, Kashmir, Sialkot Red, Ijaz-22, and Cosmo. Imported seed varieties commonly used by growers include Constance, Kuroda, Esmee, Rudolph, Alouette, Emanuelle, Fabula, Felsina, Franceline, Frisia, Sababa, Alverstone Russet, Hermosa, Allison, Desiree, Cardinal, and Diamant.

"Among locally produced varieties, Ijaz-22 is a smog-specific potato that has successfully tolerated smoggy conditions in Punjab," the PRI director said. He added that PRI produced 60,000 kilograms, or 60 tons, of potato seed this year, of which 4,550 kilograms, or 4.55 tons, were distributed to farmers. However, the limited availability of certified local seed in large volumes continues to push growers toward imported seed, increasing production costs.

Growers have raised concerns about varietal development and market conditions. "Pakistani research institutes and agricultural universities have failed to provide high-yielding, disease-resistant potato varieties over the past 78 years," said Chaudhary Maqsood Ahmad Jatt, Vice Chairman of the Potato Growers Cooperative Society. He noted that most seed is imported from the Netherlands, adding to costs.

Jatt also said the suspension of Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has affected exports. "Cold storage facilities are full of potatoes, while the new crop has already arrived in the market," he said. He added that potatoes could be exported to at least 37 countries with effective marketing and that value-added products such as powder, starch, and chips could help manage oversupply and price pressure.

Source: INP