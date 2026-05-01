Tanzania promotes local apple production to reduce imports

Tanzania is encouraging local apple cultivation to reduce reliance on imported fruit, with a focus on opportunities across the value chain.

Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo called on youth, women, and investors to engage in apple farming as part of efforts to increase domestic production. "I call upon youth, women, and investors to take advantage of apple farming and opportunities along its entire value chain," he stated.

The minister noted that the country has relied on imported apples despite suitable growing conditions in the Northern Zone, Central regions, and Southern Highlands. By March 2026, imports reached nearly 1,482 tons, indicating domestic demand.

"This reflects an opportunity for local farmers to fill the gap and reduce import dependency," Chongolo said.

Government measures include the distribution of 600,000 apple seedlings through the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute and the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority. In addition, 2,400 farmers and 50 extension officers will receive training in apple production practices.

Authorities are also working to strengthen value chains by linking producers with processors and markets, while exploring export opportunities. A total of 8,261 apple farmers will be registered to support coordination and service delivery.

"Apple farming is not just about fruit production; it is about building a value chain that creates jobs, income, and foreign exchange," the minister said.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to reduce reliance on imported food products and expand agricultural production across different climate zones.

Source: Tanzania Insight