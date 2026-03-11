Moroccan pistachio imports reached 4,050 tons in 2025

Morocco's pistachio imports reached more than 4,000 tons in 2025, according to EastFruit. The country imported 4,050 tons valued at US$33.9 million, representing a 27.5 per cent increase compared with 2024 and the highest annual volume recorded.

Imports have expanded steadily for six consecutive years. Since 2019, Morocco's pistachio imports have increased 11.5-fold, with an average annual growth rate of about 50 per cent over the period.

© EastFruit

The United States remained the main supplier to the Moroccan market in 2025, accounting for 92 per cent of total imports. Turkey ranked as the second-largest supplier after increasing shipments 3.5 times compared with the previous year. Iran accounted for 2.2 per cent of total pistachio imports.

Rising consumer demand and reliance on foreign supply have led Moroccan authorities to focus on expanding domestic pistachio cultivation. Under the national Generation Green 2020–2030 strategy, pistachios have been identified as a crop for agricultural diversification in arid regions.

Source: EastFruit