Egypt launches agricultural fund as exports reach US$11.5 billion

Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the establishment of Al Ahly Green Agricultural Group, the country's first private equity investment manager focused on the agricultural sector.

The FRA stated that the open-ended fund is part of efforts to expand the range of investment funds and channel capital toward productive sectors, including agriculture, which plays a role in the national economy and food supply.

The authority also noted that the vehicle is approved to operate in venture capital. According to the FRA, the fund reflects the development of the investment fund market and the introduction of financial instruments aimed at supporting economic activity and attracting long-term investment into key sectors.

A post by the Egyptian Cabinet stated: "The Authority is continuously working to develop the regulatory and legislative frameworks that support the launch of investment funds in various fields, which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the capital market and providing diverse investment alternatives that meet the aspirations of all categories of investors, in a way that serves the national economy."

Over the past decades, Egypt's agricultural sector has shifted from a state-controlled system toward a market-oriented industry. The process was linked to the Economic Reform and Structural Adjustment Program implemented in the mid-1990s.

The reforms reduced state control over crops, allowing farmers to sell at market prices. Distribution of agricultural inputs was transferred to the private sector, and land reforms changed rent controls and land tenure arrangements.

These changes supported the development of larger agricultural projects and the adoption of technologies including higher-yield seed varieties. The reforms also provided incentives for growers.

In 2025, Egypt exported approximately 405 agricultural products to 167 countries.

Exports of fresh and processed agricultural products reached US$11.5 billion. Export volumes totaled about 9.5 million tons, an increase of 9 per cent compared with the previous year.

Citrus exports reached 2 million tons, according to the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine, marking the country's sixth consecutive year as the world's largest exporter of oranges.

Potato exports totaled 1.3 million tons, making them the second largest export crop. Other exported products included sweet potatoes at 387,000 tons, fresh and dried beans at 336,000 tons, fresh onions at 288,000 tons, grapes at 191,000 tons, pomegranates at 126,000 tons, tomatoes at 68,000 tons, and strawberries at 64,000 tons.

Source: Agriculture Investment Marketplace