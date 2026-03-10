South Africa’s Joburg Market holds three-day strategy session

Joburg Market recently held a three-day engagement bringing together leadership to focus on strategic alignment, reflection, and planning for future growth and sustainability. The MMC for Economic Development in the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Nomoya Mnisi, opened the session.

"This is an opportunity to ensure Joburg Market not only grows as an institution but also drives meaningful transformation that improves the lives of our farmers, traders, buyers, and our communities."

The event was also attended by Joburg Market board chair Mzikayise Ndlovu.

The first day focused on discussions around issues shaping the agricultural sector and the future of fresh produce markets. External contributions were provided by industry participants, including Shivesh Govind, managing director of King Fresh, Phillip Nel, chair of IMASA, Mapula Chokwe from PPPSG, and Dr. Ethel Zulu from AFASA.

Discussions included support for emerging farmers, market infrastructure, cold chain management, and participation across the value chain.

The engagement also examined operational processes within the market. Sessions reviewed how different functions are working to improve operational efficiency and service delivery to farmers, buyers, and traders. Participants also discussed the role of innovation and digital systems in supporting a modernised market environment.

The session concluded with a risk management workshop in which leadership reviewed potential risks and opportunities within the agricultural and economic environment.

According to the organisers, the engagement provided a platform for collaboration and internal review as Joburg Market continues to serve farmers, traders, and buyers operating in the regional fresh produce trade.

