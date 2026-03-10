South African vegetable exporters criticize Botswana border restrictions

South African fresh produce exporters have raised concerns about trade restrictions affecting vegetable shipments to Botswana. Industry representatives say the measures create uncertainty for producers and exporters operating within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

Piet de Jager, CEO of the Fresh Produce Exporters' Forum, said the bans reflect a recurring pattern.

"Botswana is not playing ball. They are quick to close the border to South Africa when they are in production, but when they have a shortage, they open imports again," he told Farmer's Weekly.

"It is not a fair way of doing things, and it shouldn't be happening within the Southern African Customs Union [SACU]."

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, said the specific time frames and vegetable groups affected or exempted from restrictions have not yet been determined.

"Engagement with the relevant vegetable industry stakeholders and Botswana's Ministry of Agriculture will be necessary," Meyer said.

Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said fruit shipments from South Africa have been entering Botswana since the beginning of March.

"By easing restrictions, the ban has effectively been lifted. What is important now is that Botswana seeks a path that is more sustainable and considerate of regional needs, so that producers and exporters in South Africa can plan according to predictable export opportunities, and consumers in Botswana can rely on a predictable supply of fresh produce."

Sihlobo said SACU members should avoid imposing trade restrictions on each other unless there are plant or animal disease outbreaks.

"The only time we should see a ban on imports is when there is a plant or animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease."

According to Meyer, Botswana's decision to ease restrictions restores a regional export market. Data from consultancy Quantec shows that exports across agriculture, forestry, and fisheries reached R3.1 billion (US$170 million) in 2025, with vegetable exports accounting for R368 million (US$20 million).

Sihlobo noted that Botswana accounts for about 15% of South Africa's vegetable exports. De Jager said the recurring bans raise questions about the functioning of SACU.

"It really is a fly in the ointment when we are negotiating trade agreements, as it always comes down to SACU," he said.

Source: Farmer's Weekly