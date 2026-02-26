Rwanda tests improved potatoes for yield and late blight resistance

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board conducted a harvesting exercise from February 3 to 6, 2026, to assess the performance of improved potato varieties Ndamira, known as Shangi, and Victoria. The evaluation focused on yield potential and resistance to late blight disease.

The exercise took place across several production zones, including Kitabi in Nyamagabe District in the Southern Province, Musanze District and Rwerere in Burera District in the Northern Province, and Tamira in Rubavu District in the Western Province.

RAB officials, development partners, and participating farmers assessed field performance during the harvesting activity. The varieties were reported to deliver high yields while showing resistance to late blight, a disease that has historically resulted in production losses for potato growers in Rwanda.

The improved varieties were developed under the Rwanda Agri-Biotech Program. The program is co-implemented by RAB in partnership with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation and other collaborators.

The five-year program has been funded since October 2021 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gates Philanthropic Partners. Its focus is on improving productivity and resilience in priority crops, including potato and cassava.

