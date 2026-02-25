Nigeria to invest US$29.62 million in Kaduna ginger processing hub

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the Kaduna State Government, has concluded arrangements to establish a ₦40 billion (US$29.62 million) ginger production and processing hub in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Senator Sunday Katung, who represents Kaduna South Senatorial District, the Kaduna State Government has committed ₦20 billion (US$14.81 million) to the project, with the Federal Government providing the remaining balance. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote agro-industrialisation and economic diversification.

"The establishment of this ₦40 billion ginger production and processing hub in Kachia is a historic milestone for the Kaduna South Senatorial District. When completed, it will position our district as a global player in the ginger value chain," the senator said.

The facility is projected to become the largest ginger processing hub in Africa upon completion. The project aims to expand ginger production, reduce post-harvest losses, support value addition, and create employment within rural communities.

"This project is not just about ginger; it is about jobs, rural industrialisation, wealth creation, and restoring hope to our farming communities. Our farmers will move beyond selling raw produce to value addition, processing, and export," Katung added.

The investment aligns with the economic diversification agenda of President Bola Tinubu and complements development plans under Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

"This initiative reflects the strong collaboration between the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government. Governor Uba Sani's inclusive leadership has continued to attract transformative federal projects to Southern Kaduna," he said.

Beyond agriculture, the senator referenced other projects in the district, including the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, with plans for a College of Medicine in Manchok, and the upgrading of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital to a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan.

Katung also reported securing a five-year partnership with a United States-based humanitarian organisation, Project C.U.R.E., to supply medical equipment valued at about ₦8 billion to general hospitals across the district.

"Through this partnership, we are bringing in modern medical equipment and supplies that will strengthen healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for our people," he said.

The senator stated that the district is advancing through collaboration between state and federal authorities and called on residents to promote unity during the concurrent Lenten and Ramadan seasons.

"The convergence of both religious observances presents an opportunity to reinforce our shared values of faith, discipline, and charity as we collectively pursue development," he stated.

Source: Punch