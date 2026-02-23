South Africa farm employment up 3% in Q4 2025

South Africa's agriculture sector recorded employment growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey. Farm jobs reached 950 000, up 3% year on year and above the long-term average of 799 000. This marks the highest level since the third quarter of 2023.

Nationally, the official unemployment rate declined from 31,9% in Q3 2025 to 31,4% in Q4. Total employment increased by 44 000 to 17,1 million, while the number of unemployed decreased by 172 000 to 7,8 million. Formal sector employment rose by 320 000 to 12,3 million, while informal sector employment declined by 293 000 to 3,7 million.

Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo attributed agricultural employment growth primarily to field crops and horticulture. "We observed improved job performance, primarily in field crops and horticulture. The increase in jobs in these subsectors reflects the optimism generated by the abundant harvest, which we have highlighted on numerous occasions," he said.

He noted declines in animal husbandry, organic fertiliser production, forestry, and fisheries, with the livestock subsector affected by foot-and-mouth disease. "Our key takeaway from the jobs data is that the favourable production conditions in horticulture and field crops sustained healthy employment levels in South Africa's agriculture [sector] through to the end of 2025."

Looking ahead, Sihlobo said production conditions in the 2025/26 season are expected to support employment levels, although flooding in Limpopo and parts of Mpumalanga may affect fruit production. "Again, our primary concern is the quality of the crop and the income levels on the farms, not necessarily a major harvest decline. In the livestock industry, much depends on the pace of vaccination against FMD in the coming months."

Youth unemployment remains elevated. Employment among those aged 15 to 34 declined by 113 000 to 5,8 million, while unemployed youth decreased by 84 000 to 4,6 million. The youth unemployment rate stood at 43,8%.

In the Western Cape, 93 000 jobs were added in the quarter, including 25 000 in agriculture. According to Michael Bagraim, "In [Q4 2025], South Africa saw record agricultural exports, and these brought 30 000 more jobs."

Employment growth in agriculture continues to reflect production trends in field crops and horticulture, while livestock performance remains linked to disease management and vaccination progress.

Source: Farmer's Weekly