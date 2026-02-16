Nigerian Customs commits to easing non-tariff barriers for onion exports

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced measures to support onion farmers and exporters by addressing non-tariff barriers and operational constraints affecting trade flows. The commitment was outlined by Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi during a meeting with the Regional Observatory of Onion in West and Central Africa at the Customs House in Abuja.

Nigeria produces more than 1.4 million metric tons of onions annually, with an estimated value exceeding N1.17 trillion (US$780 million). Despite this production base, exporters report logistics bottlenecks, infrastructure gaps, and regulatory hurdles that have constrained cross-border shipments.

Adeniyi stated that the Service is prepared to remove identified non-tariff barriers and resolve operational issues impacting exports. He indicated that collaboration with other government agencies is planned to create a more efficient export process for onion traders.

According to the Comptroller-General, the issue of transit corridors has also been raised in recent months. The Service has faced pressure from economic operators in the Benin Republic and the Niger Republic regarding the use of Nigeria's transit routes, including corridors in the North-East and along the Kamba axis.

The engagement reflects Nigeria's objective of strengthening agricultural export flows within West and Central Africa. Customs authorities indicated support for export-oriented stakeholders and confirmed efforts to position Nigeria as a competitive trade hub in the region's agricultural sector.

For growers and exporters, the proposed removal of administrative and procedural barriers may influence future logistics planning and cross-border supply chain efficiency in the onion trade.

