Nigeria ranks second in Africa with 2.1 million tons of onions annually

Nigeria produces about 2.1 million metric tonnes of onions annually, making it Africa's second-largest producer after Egypt, according to the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria. The association estimates the annual value of output at N1.17 trillion, equivalent to approximately US$780 million.

National President Aliyu Isah stated that Nigerian onions are exported across West and Central Africa and into selected European markets. He described onions as contributing to rural livelihoods and the broader agricultural economy. Government support measures, including access to improved seeds, fertiliser, and agrochemicals, were cited as factors supporting production stability and market supply.

According to Isah, cooperation with ministries and agencies has supported farmer training and the adoption of updated production practices. Efforts are also underway to address non-tariff barriers along regional trade corridors.

NOPPMAN is promoting cooperation among growers, marketers, processors, and exporters to strengthen the onion value chain. The association reported engagement with customs authorities to facilitate cross-border trade. Collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council aims to reduce export costs and streamline logistics for processed onion products. Partnerships with stakeholders in Ghana, the Niger Republic, and Burkina Faso are reported to support regional trade flows.

Isah indicated that expanding processing capacity and increasing value addition form part of the association's 2026 agenda. "Strengthening the value chain will enhance farmer income and national revenue, and young Nigerians are encouraged to embrace agriculture because farming offers viable economic opportunities," he said.

The association plans to scale production capacity and support member welfare through strategic initiatives. Isah, who also serves as President of the Regional Observatory Body of Onion in West and Central Africa, said the organisation represents Nigeria's onion value chain and focuses on production, processing, trade development, and stakeholder interests.

He expressed the view that Nigeria has the potential to become Africa's largest onion producer and encouraged youth participation in onion farming and agribusiness.

