Moroccan autumn vegetables expected at 2.1 million tons

Generous rainfall and snowfall since mid-November have significantly improved conditions for fruit and vegetable production in Morocco's 2025/2026 agricultural season, according to Ahmed Bouari.

Speaking to members of the Moroccan parliament, Bouari said the rainfall had a "direct and beneficial impact" on vegetables and fruit trees, while also improving overall growing conditions across the country. These developments, he said, support expectations of higher output and more stable supplies to the domestic market.

As of February 2, average cumulative rainfall reached 360 mm, which is 54 per cent above the 30-year average and 215 per cent higher than during the same period last season. Improved rainfall has also translated into stronger water availability, benefiting irrigated horticultural production.

About 100,000 hectares of autumn vegetables have already been planted, with an expected production of 2.1 million tons. This represents roughly 300,000 tons more than last season. In addition, winter vegetable crops are expected to cover around 68,000 hectares, ensuring a consistent market supply from February through June, including the Ramadan period, the minister said.

Fruit production indicators are also pointing upward. Citrus output is forecast at 1.9 million tons, an increase of 24 per cent year on year. Olive production is expected to reach nearly 2 million tons, more than double last season's level, while date production is estimated at 160,000 tons, up 55 per cent. According to Bouari, improved water availability and favourable weather conditions have supported flowering and fruit set across key fruit-growing regions.

Overall, the ministry expects the improved climatic conditions to translate into better availability of fruit and vegetables on the domestic market, helping to stabilise supplies following several years of weather-related pressure on production.

