Guinea pineapple grower loses over 50,000 plants in fires

An agricultural entrepreneur in Guinea has reported the loss of large parts of his pineapple production following fires in Kindia prefecture. Aboubacar Barry saw his plantations destroyed in Samoreyah, a district within the sub-prefecture of Damakania, where more than 50,000 pineapple plants were burned across two separate sites. The cause of the fires has not yet been determined.

According to Barry, the plantations covered a total area of two hectares. The two affected fields were not adjacent. One site contained around 23,000 pineapple plants, while the second held nearly 35,000 plants. In the larger field, most plants were destroyed. "I farm two hectares of pineapples here, and I'm a victim of fires almost every year. But this time, the damage is particularly extensive. The two fields aren't adjacent. On the first site, we had about 23,000 plants, and on the second, nearly 35,000. The fire on the first site consumed almost all of the plants. Barely 10% could be saved," Barry said.

He noted that fires have occurred in the area repeatedly over the past four years. However, he believes the latest incident shows unusual characteristics. "For the past four years, we have been experiencing fires originating from outside. But this time, to our great surprise, the fire started from within the field itself that housed the 35,000 feet. Upon investigation, it appears that the perpetrators attempted to contain the fire inside to prevent its spread, which is highly suspicious."

At the second site, where around 23,000 plants were located, basic prevention measures had been taken, including field cleaning and removal of dry grass. "On Saturday, we were alerted to a fire. When we arrived, local residents were already trying to extinguish it. They explained that the fire came from behind the firebreaks, but strangely enough, the grass around the plantation didn't burn. Only the field was affected."

Barry said it is too early to calculate the financial impact. "It's still too early to put a figure on it. I've recorded all the expenses — clearing, stump removal, tractor, purchase, and transport of the waste. I still need to calculate the total, not forgetting the fuel used daily."

No official investigation has been launched so far to establish the cause of the fires or identify those responsible.

The incident has renewed concerns among pineapple growers in Kindia, where producers report recurring fires each year. Farmers in the region are calling for preventive and security measures to limit repeated losses in pineapple production, which remains a key agricultural crop in the area.

