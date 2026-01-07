'Superior Banana Varieties' improve food security in Tanzania

Tanzania is the second-largest banana producer in Eastern Africa, with Kagera region leading national production, contributing over half of the country's output. The region primarily grows Highland Cooking bananas (matooke), alongside beer and some dessert bananas. For decades, smallholder farmers have faced food and income insecurity due to widespread vulnerability of all varieties to pests and diseases, which significantly reduce yields.

To address these challenges, government and non-government organizations have introduced "Superior Banana Varieties" (SBVs), including FHIA hybrids and exotic landraces. However, adoption data and socioeconomic impacts were not systematically documented, limiting insights for future interventions.

In 2024, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) conducted a study, "Adoption and Impact of Superior Banana Varieties in Kagera, Tanzania", revealing that two decades after initial interventions, 48% of households had adopted SBVs. Adoption was higher among male-headed households, with 25% using FHIA 17, 7% FHIA 23, and 4% FHIA 25. Farmers valued traits such as disease and pest tolerance, adaptability to poor soils, minimal fertilizer requirements, high yields, multi-purpose use, and marketability. FHIA 17 and FHIA 23 were preferred for cooking and dessert, while Yangambi KM 5 and FHIA 25 were selected for beverages.

Adoption of SBVs improved household food security, banana consumption, and sales, with women more actively involved in sales decisions. Productivity in Kagera increased by 15%, contributing nearly US$7 million to the regional economy and enhancing trade and tax revenue.

The study underscores that farmer engagement in variety evaluation and on-farm promotion has driven the success of SBVs, and highlights the need for further research and scaling of improved banana hybrids, including matooke varieties released by TARI in 2021, to strengthen resilience and growth in Tanzania's banana sector.

Source: www.iita.org