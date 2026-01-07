Onion prices rise in Lagos markets due to transport costs

Onion prices have increased sharply across major wholesale markets in Lagos State, with bulk traders reporting rises of up to 44 percent per bag, according to market participants. The increase is largely attributed to higher transportation costs from northern production areas to southern consumption markets.

At Mile 12 market in Lagos, bulk seller Muhammad Kililu said prices have moved well above earlier levels. "We used to sell onions for ₦70,000 to ₦90,000, but now it is between ₦100,000 to ₦130,000, depending on the size," he said, equivalent to roughly US$47 to US$60 previously and now around US$67 to US$87 per bag. He linked the change directly to logistics costs, stating that "the transportation costs from the North to Lagos have increased, contributing to the price rise."

Higher wholesale prices are affecting margins further down the chain. Retail sellers report limited room to adjust prices without affecting sales volumes. A retailer, Olurotimi Abimbola, described the pressure on small traders. "I used to buy and sell them for ₦50 each. Now, I am buying them for ₦75 each and selling for ₦100; It is unsustainable, but what choice do I have?" she said. This reflects a move from roughly US$0.03 per onion to around US$0.07 at retail.

Consumer responses to the higher prices are mixed. One buyer, Olayemi Janet, said the timing was not unexpected. "December is an off-season for onions, and I am prepared for the price hike. The economic situation in the country is not helping, so I am not surprised," she said.

Others highlighted practical constraints. Oladipupo Oseni pointed to limited storage options as a barrier to managing costs. "Onions are not something I can store for long; I can only buy what I need for a few days. If I could store them properly, I'd buy in bulk when they're cheaper," she said.

Market stakeholders broadly agree that the current price levels are difficult for small-scale vendors to absorb. With the festive period approaching, when household demand typically increases, traders are concerned that prices could rise further if transport costs remain high and supply from northern regions does not improve.

Source: The Nigerian Observer