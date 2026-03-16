Queensland mango farm sold as rising costs pressure growers

A mango farm near Rockhampton in Australia has been sold after more than three decades of production, with rising operating costs and regulatory requirements cited as key challenges.

The orchard was operated by the Keogh and McDouall families, who have grown mangoes in the region for over 30 years. After facing increasing production costs, compliance requirements, and staffing challenges, the owners decided to sell the property.

Outgoing owner of MMM Mangoes and Avocados, Tim Keogh, said the decision reflects wider pressures in horticulture.

"The future, to me, looks bleak in the horticulture game," Mr. Keogh said.

"Machinery costs, freight costs, I mean, look at the fuel price going through the roof at the moment," he said.

"Don't get me wrong, this industry's been good to us, but it's just getting harder and harder to operate."

Mr Keogh and his wife Jenna took over the farm 12 years ago from Jenna's parents, who expanded the orchard to 4,000 mango trees during the 1990s. The farm shipped 12,000 seven-kilogram trays of mangoes this season compared with 36,000 trays the year before, reflecting yield variations that occur in mango orchards.

The 35-hectare property has been purchased by cattle producer and stockhorse breeder Evan Acton. The new owner plans to remove the mango trees and establish a stockhorse stud.

Industry representatives say the situation reflects broader challenges across the fruit and vegetable sector. Australian Mango Industry Association chief executive Trevor Dunmall said growers are facing rising input costs, including fertiliser and electricity.

"Generally, there's a quiet optimism, but things are tough, not just mangoes, this is right across the fruit and vegetable industries," Mr Dunmall said.

He also identified regulatory compliance as a concern for growers.

"They're getting buried under a mountain of red tape and paperwork, a lot of the time unnecessarily."

Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers chief executive Scott Kompo-Harms said compliance programmes are often required for farms supplying major retailers.

"The reason that people are undertaking compliance with Fair Farms is that they need to comply with the requirements to supply retailers," Mr. Kompo-Harms said.

Industry representatives are scheduled to meet in Canberra on March 25 to discuss communication between compliance scheme operators, retailers, and industry groups.

Source: ABC News