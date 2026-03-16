New Zealand PIQA Red crop expected to increase 15% this season

New Zealand's Prevar is projecting a strong season ahead for PIQA® Red, anticipating a 15 per cent increase in crop volumes compared with last year, equivalent to an additional 230,000 kilograms. Now entering the second year of its refreshed brand identity, PIQA Red continues to expand across key markets, with initial shipments for the season beginning to arrive in China.

PIQA Red is a New Zealand-grown pear developed through decades of breeding. The red fruit is marketed as ripe and ready to eat directly from the shelf.

China remains the largest market for the variety, while counter-seasonal supply programmes into Europe and the UK continue. Domestic interest in New Zealand is also increasing.

© Prevar

Alongside these established markets, exporters are looking to develop several emerging markets this season. Southeast Asia is showing growing interest, while India is being viewed as a longer-term opportunity.

To support the 2026 season, a programme of in-store sampling, point-of-sale materials, and social media activity will be implemented across both New Zealand and China.

Prevar Brand Manager Amanda Lyon says, "We're gearing up to build real excitement as the new season arrives. Our promotional activity will give consumers more chances to discover PIQA Red and experience what makes it so special".

"These pears deliver a new eating experience, and we've had consumer feedback across Asia, the UK, Europe, and New Zealand. They stay crisp and maintain their eating quality far longer than a normal pear, meaning they export extremely well."

"Their red colouring also makes them stand out, and they're suitable for different uses, including as a snack or in meals."

As the programme expands, Prevar continues to work with exporters and market partners to support brand execution and market-specific activities.

Looking ahead, Prevar is seeking interest from new growers and commercial partners to support the next phase of PIQA Red production and further development of the PIQA programme in future seasons.

For more information:

Amanda Lyon

Prevar

Tel: +64 21 487 993

Email: [email protected]

www.prevar.co.nz