HBMA appoints Robert Thompson to board as Kanzi apple season starts

Horticultural Brand Management Australia (HBMA) has announced a change to its board, thanking long-serving member Laurie Thompson for his contribution since the organisation's inception and welcoming Robert Thompson as a new director.

HBMA General Manager Elisa King acknowledged Laurie Thompson for his service and contribution during his tenure as a Director. "Laurie has been part of HBMA since the beginning, and we thank him for his commitment and the insight he brought to board discussions over many years," King said.

Joining the board is Robert Thompson, a fourth-generation orchardist with more than 30 years' experience across growing, packing, and marketing fruit, including experience working with major supermarket chains. King said the board looks forward to working with Thompson as HBMA continues managing its brands. "Rob brings industry experience and an understanding of the fresh produce supply chain, and we look forward to his contribution to the board," King said.

© HBMA

The board update comes as the Australian season begins for Kanzi apples, with harvest now underway in key growing regions.

Consumers can expect to see Kanzi return to stores over the coming week. While the season is running a few weeks later than last year, production is expected to reach around 6.3 million kilograms, slightly below the 6.5 million-kilogram crop in 2025.

HBMA General Manager Elisa King said seasonal conditions had created some regional variation across the country. "We're seeing lower volumes in some mainland growing regions this year, while crops in Victoria have remained steady and Tasmania is expected to increase," King said. "Overall, there will still be supply available. The new season will now move into the market."

Demand for the variety has supported its market position, with Nielsen retail data from March to October last season showing Kanzi as the highest-selling IP apple in Australia.

Kanzi apples will be available nationally through Woolworths, ALDI, Costco, as well as independent retailers and greengrocers across the country.

© HBMAFor more information:

Elisa King

Horticulture Brand Management Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 403 378888

Email: [email protected]

www.hortbma.com.au