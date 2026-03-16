New Zealand horticulture sector releases 2026 election manifesto

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) has released its 2026 election manifesto, outlining priorities to support the sector's growth, resilience, and contribution to New Zealand's food security and export revenue.

"The horticulture sector is essential to the health of New Zealanders and contributes significantly to our economy," says HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries' latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) report forecasts horticulture export revenue will rise five per cent to $9.2 billion in the year to 30 June 2026.

© Horticulture New Zealand

"Together with Government, industry, Māori and science partners, the sector aims to double the farmgate value of horticulture production by 2035.

"To achieve this, we need practical policy settings including strengthening biosecurity and crop protection access, cutting red tape, ensuring sustainable water security, building a skilled workforce, supporting fair grocery markets, and investing in critical infrastructure.

"Our growers are committed to meeting environmental and food safety standards, but current regulations are often inefficient.

"Streamlined processes, clear national direction, and recognition of trusted industry standards can reduce compliance burdens while maintaining strong outcomes.

"By backing growers and removing unnecessary barriers, New Zealand can strengthen its food system, support regional growth, and ensure horticulture continues to contribute to wellbeing, regional economies, and export growth."

Key priorities outlined in the manifesto include strengthening biosecurity and access to crop protection tools, supporting food production by cutting red tape and duplication, ensuring sustainable and enduring water security and climate adaptation, building a skilled and sustainable workforce, ensuring fair and competitive grocery markets, and investing in critical infrastructure that enables horticulture.

"A future-focused horticulture sector underpins New Zealand's long-term economic goals, from increasing productivity and diversifying exports to building a low-emissions economy with strong international competitiveness," says Scott.

"With consistent policy, fair markets, secure water and workforce settings, and access to modern tools, horticulture can remain one of New Zealand's standout sectors."

© Horticulture New ZealandFor more information:

Horticulture New Zealand

Tel: +64 4 472 3795

Email: [email protected]

www.hortnz.co.nz