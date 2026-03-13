Northland, New Zealand, focuses on infrastructure and kiwifruit sector

Northland regional partners, iwi, and industry representatives are working on initiatives aimed at strengthening the region's economic development. The chair of the Joint Regional Economic Development Committee, regional councillor Geoff Crawford, discussed these plans at an event in Kerikeri organized by Ngāti Hine to mark the start of the kiwifruit season.

Crawford said infrastructure and connectivity are key elements in the region's development strategy. Through the Joint Regional Economic Development Committee, which includes the four Northland councils, work is underway on a coordinated Northland Infrastructure Plan.

"Better roads, rail, and port capacity transform how businesses operate here," he said. "For growers, infrastructure determines how quickly fruit reaches packhouses, how safely workers travel, and how reliably products get to market."

© Northland Regional Council

Projects connected to Northport and the Marsden Point area are also being considered as part of regional logistics and export development.

Primary industries remain an important part of the regional economy. According to Crawford, Northland's kiwifruit sector generated about US$47 million in orchard gate returns last season from around 700 hectares of production. Early forecasts suggest similar production levels for the current season.

The horticulture sector employs more than 1,500 people in the region, with about half of those jobs located in the Far North.

Crawford said there are opportunities to expand agricultural and horticultural activities through processing, technology adoption, and changes in production systems.

Northland's tourism sector is also expanding beyond traditional summer activity. Regional tourism organization Northland Inc is involved in initiatives focused on eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and marine tourism.

Crawford also highlighted the role of education and training in regional development. "Economic opportunity grows when local people have access to education, training, and pathways into meaningful careers," he said. He added that cooperation between iwi, businesses, government agencies, and education providers is part of the regional approach.

The Māori economy also forms part of Northland's development plans. Crawford noted that Ngāti Hine was recently named a finalist for the Ahuwhenua Trophy, which recognizes Māori businesses in the pastoral and horticultural sectors.

He also referenced the work of Pukerau Orchard and Ngāti Hine as examples of local involvement in the region's horticultural sector.

Crawford said regional development efforts focus on employment, industry activity, and long-term economic opportunities within Northland communities.

For more information:

Matt Johnson

Northland Regional Council

Tel: +64 (0) 27 452 2151

Email: [email protected]

www.nrc.govt.nz