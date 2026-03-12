Bundaberg floods threaten macadamia and sweet potato cultivation

Flooding in Bundaberg, Queensland, has affected a key agricultural region in Australia after the Burnett River burst its banks, damaging homes and businesses and raising concerns about crop production.

Bundaberg produces about 40 per cent of Australia's macadamias, more than 80 per cent of the country's sweet potatoes, and around 10 per cent of national sugarcane output. Industry representatives say the flooding, road closures, and soil displacement could influence production capacity in the region.

Tim Sayre, president of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, said the effects of floodwater on crops vary.

When asked how the region's crops respond to flooding, he said: "Not well".

"The cane seems to bounce back pretty well. Macadamias don't mind a bit of a wet foot as far as it goes, but we're quite lucky in that (the flood) hasn't spread too far from the actual banks of the river here in Bundaberg to the north," he told Business Now.

"We should be okay with most of those crops.

"Our sweet potatoes are a fair bit away from (the water), so they should be okay."

Sayre said the region may recover economically from the flooding, but soil displacement could have longer-term effects on agricultural land.

"It may take us a little while, but the biggest thing is going to be where the soil ends up being deposited and what impact that has on our soil health in the years to come," he said.

Any reduction in the supply of macadamias, sweet potatoes, or sugarcane could affect retail prices. At the same time, fuel prices in Australia have increased due to supply chain disruptions linked to the conflict in Iran.

Unleaded fuel prices have risen by about 40 cents per litre in some areas, with petrol averaging around US$1.45 per litre in major cities after currency conversion. Some regional towns are also reporting diesel shortages.

Authorities advised some Bundaberg residents to leave the town as flooding developed, while nearby regions in central and south-east Queensland remain under flood watch. For some residents, the event marks the fourth flood in 15 years.

Sayre said Bundaberg's rum distillery continues to operate despite the flooding.

"The rum distillery that we're famous for is still operating, and the golden drop should be getting out," he said.

He added that tourism in the region may be affected in the short term but could recover once road access returns.

"But Bundaberg is open for business. We are able and willing to take people as soon as the roads open both north and south so that we can share the wonderful lifestyle that we have here."

Source: Sky News