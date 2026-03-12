Australian almond sales fall 43% in January as season nears end

A subdued January of Australian almond sales confirmed reports that inventory levels were bottoming out as the 2025-26 season was nearing an end.

The industry's monthly Position Report for January was 43% down on the same time last year, while overall volumes for the season after 11 months were 11% down on the 2024-25 record figure.

© Almond Board Australia

As a result of yields defying many expectations, sales volumes season-to-date are already the second-highest recorded. This has provided a much-needed economic boost for growers, given the improved international pricing experienced during the season.

The demand for Australian products remains strong, and all eyes now turn to the new season, with heavy rain in some growing regions delaying harvest and forcing growers and processors to implement drying protocols in preparation for processing and packing.

To view the full report, click here.

© Almond Board AustraliaFor more information:

Australian Almonds

Tel: +61 (0) 8 8584 7053

www.almondboard.org.au