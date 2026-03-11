Proposed closure of Heinz Wattie’s plants threatens NZ vegetable growers

"The proposed closures are a blow for New Zealand consumers as well as the New Zealand vegetable industry. We really feel for our growers."

"While we appreciate that this is a global business decision, if New Zealand growers do not have viable markets for their produce, they too will shut up shop."

"This situation will have a negative impact on New Zealand's ability to feed its people in an increasingly uncertain world where trade is being disrupted, and transportation costs are rising. We cannot rely on imported food to feed us. That just doesn't make sense."

© Vegetables NZ

"Vegetable growers need a level playing field so they can do what they do best: grow some of the best and healthiest vegetables in the world, for Kiwis to enjoy at reasonable prices."

"New Zealand-grown and processed vegetables are by far the best. They taste the best and are grown and processed to exacting standards."

"If consumers want to support the country's vegetable growers, they need to buy local and always choose vegetables that have been grown and processed in New Zealand. Hunt them out in the supermarket. They are there. But carefully check the can or frozen product to ensure it is grown and processed in New Zealand."

"The New Zealand commercial vegetable industry is worth about $1.1 billion. Between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the vegetables grown in New Zealand are consumed domestically by Kiwis. Vegetable consumption is falling in New Zealand, which has a negative impact on people's health and well-being. If Kiwis ate just one more vegetable throughout their lifetime, it could save the health system billions of dollars in preventable health costs."

© Vegetables NZFor more information:

Vegetables NZ

Tel: +64 21 021 62021

Email: [email protected]

www.freshvegetables.co.nz