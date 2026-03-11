Kiwifruit grower receives Horticulture New Zealand President’s Trophy

Katikati orchard manager Daniel Kenna has received the 2025 Horticulture New Zealand President's Trophy for his contribution to the kiwifruit sector.

Kenna manages the KW Kiwi orchard and works as sustainability lead. He said the award announcement came as a surprise after attending the HortNZ Awards event with his wife, Josephine.

"I had no idea I was even up for it, and I still don't know who nominated me, but I am very proud to have won," said Kenna.

Kenna and his brothers, William and James, grew up on the KW Kiwi orchard, established by their parents, Stephen Kenna and Phillipa Wright, in the 1980s.

"As a child, there wasn't a time when I wasn't involved in the seasonality of orchard work; it was just a way of life."

Although he always planned to return to the orchard, Kenna studied geology at the University of Canterbury. He later worked in construction and as an abseiler stabilising slopes after the Kaikōura earthquake.

"I started full-time on the orchard in 2019. Both my brothers have made their way back, and we work together with our parents. We're proud that the orchard has always been family-run and will be safe in the hands of the next generation."

Kenna has been involved in several industry initiatives. He previously participated in the Young Grower of the Year competition, which encouraged him to take on governance roles within the sector.

More recently, he helped establish the Impact Orchard Network (Ion) with Zespri. The program aims to develop and demonstrate orchard management practices focused on sustainability and productivity, with participating orchards sharing operational insights with the wider industry.

"The family enjoys sharing insights and knowledge, from technology to our own experiences, to bring people in the industry together."

Kenna also participates in an industry sub-group focused on climate change and sustainability and serves as co-chairman on the board of Future Farmers, an agricultural policy think tank.

He is also involved in research examining the use of biochar in kiwifruit orchard soils and has managed KW Kiwi's crop estimation trial for Zespri, which provides annual fruit count estimates for the industry.

"I believe in surrounding myself with people who are more experienced than me, and listening and learning from the current guard. It takes their knowledge, combined with new technology and ideas, to steer the industry forward."

Source: SunLive