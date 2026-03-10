Australia launches school program on potato and onion production

Australian high school students will soon have access to curriculum-aligned resources focused on vegetables and food production. The materials are designed to introduce students to Australian produce, the people involved in production, and potential career pathways in agriculture. The project will include lesson plans, teacher guides, and a virtual farm tour.

The project is funded by Hort Innovation and delivered by the Primary Industries Education Foundation Australia (PIEFA). It responds to reduced awareness among young people about food production systems. The materials will be integrated into Years 7–10 lesson plans and are intended to support understanding of how food is produced and the role of horticulture across approximately 3,000 schools.

Hort Innovation

The initiative builds on the onion industry's Phenomenom program for primary schools (VN20008) and extends similar content to high school students. The resources will cover multiple subjects and year levels. A virtual farm tour will allow students to see how potatoes and onions are grown and produced.

Anthony Kachenko, General Manager of Production and Sustainability R&D at Hort Innovation, said: "Connecting young Australians with the story of their food is critical for the future of horticulture. These resources will not only make learning fun and engaging but also help students understand the career and innovation opportunities that are available to them, encouraging the next generation of industry."

Luciano Mesiti, CEO of PIEFA, said: "This project helps teachers make learning about food real and relatable, showing students how familiar foods like potatoes and onions are grown, and the people and careers behind them. Drawing on PIEFA's education expertise, we're delighted to be partnering with Hort Innovation again to develop engaging, curriculum-aligned resources and virtual farm experiences that showcase the scale, innovation, and importance of Australia's horticulture industry."

The project combines classroom materials with digital content to introduce students to food production and horticulture. It is funded by Hort Innovation through fresh potato, processing potato, and onion research and development levies, with contributions from the Australian Government.

