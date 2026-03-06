Partnership supports leadership opportunities for rural women in Australia

Hort Innovation is marking International Women's Day with a new investment in rural leadership, announcing a three-year partnership with the not-for-profit organisation Country to Canberra to help young women in regional Australia access leadership opportunities.

The investment, valued at $25,000 per year, will expand Country to Canberra's programs that focus on building confidence, skills, and career pathways for young women living in rural, regional, and remote communities. The partnership aims to increase opportunities for those who face geographic, social, and economic barriers to participation in leadership development.

Hort Innovation's General Manager, Sustainability and Production R&D Anthony Kachenko said the partnership reflects the organisation's commitment to supporting the horticulture sector.

© Hort Innovation

"By supporting Country to Canberra, we're helping to open doors and expand opportunities for young rural women in shaping the future of our industry," Mr. Kachenko said. "This is an investment in leadership and the next generation of women who will work across horticulture."

Country to Canberra CEO Courtney Bailey said Hort Innovation's support would allow the organisation to reach more women.

"For many rural girls, access to leadership programs, mentors, and networks can be limited simply because of where they live," Ms. Bailey said.

"Hort Innovation's partnership means we can extend opportunities to young women and non-binary people nationwide, providing them with the confidence, skills and connections to take on roles in their communities and industries."

The partnership will support Country to Canberra's year-round program of activities, including national competitions, mentoring, regional outreach, and the Power Trip experience and Pitch Night. Each year, impact and participation will be evaluated to assess outcomes for participants and the agriculture sector.

Through the partnership with Country to Canberra, Hort Innovation aims to increase the participation of women from regional communities in leadership and industry roles.

© Hort InnovationFor more information:

Shannon​​​​ O'Mara

Horticulture Innovation Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 427 142 537

Email: [email protected]

www.horticulture.com.au