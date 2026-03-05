Australian Profit program supports six PhD projects in apple and pear research

The PIPS 4 Profit program in Australia is working to develop research capacity within the apple and pear sector. The program currently supports six PhD candidates working across four projects, with research focused on pest management, genetics, soil systems, and orchard production strategies. The work is conducted in collaboration with institutions including the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, Agriculture Victoria, La Trobe University, and the University of Tasmania.

The program aims to support researchers who can respond to grower knowledge needs in a changing production environment. PhD candidates undertake research within a broader industry context, incorporating developing technologies and climate considerations while working with grower groups.

One research project focuses on pest and disease management. Shiva Shankar Bhattarai of the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture is investigating biological control strategies in apple orchards. The work evaluates conservation biological control plantings, no-mow areas without chemicals, regular mowing areas, and standard grower practices. Native plant species with staggered flowering periods are used to support natural enemies of pests. The project also studies the codling moth parasitoid wasp, Mastrus ridens, examining dispersal, overwintering survival, and development under Tasmanian conditions.

Another project examines pear production systems under changing climate conditions. Prasanthika Kumarasiri of Agriculture Victoria and La Trobe University is analysing DNA from around 150 Australian-bred pear selections and more than 40 heritage cultivars at the Tatura SmartFarm Pear Repository. The research links genetic data with information on tree growth, fruit development, fruit quality, and disease resistance to identify genes related to yield, tree architecture, fruit quality, storage life, and resilience to climate conditions.

Soil management is also being studied. Sujan Subedi of the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture is evaluating the "mow-and-throw" orchard floor management technique, where mown inter-row vegetation is distributed into tree rows to decompose and release nutrients.

Jessica Fearnley-Pattison from the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is researching soil organic carbon sequestration in apple orchards. Her work assesses the use of cover crops, compost, and biological amendments to increase soil carbon, improve soil microbiology, and influence water retention and orchard productivity.

Orchard system optimisation is another focus area. Eyaya Bekele at Agriculture Victoria's Tatura SmartFarm is evaluating the use of netting, irrigation strategies, and crop load management to manage risks such as hail, drought, and sunburn. The study measures the effects of these practices on tree growth, yield, and fruit quality.

A second project within orchard system optimisation is being conducted by Trong Hieu Do of the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture. His research examines multi-leader canopy training systems, including V-systems and quadruple cordon structures, with the aim of improving light interception, yield, fruit quality, and labour efficiency in both new and renovated orchards.

