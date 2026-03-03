Persimmons and Shepard avocados arrive at Melbourne Market

Early autumn has arrived at Melbourne Market with new-season persimmons, Shepard avocados, and fresh Victorian jujubes leading the seasonal shift, as late-summer lines near the end of supply.

Traders at Victoria's wholesale fruit, vegetable, and cut flower trading centre report strong quality across grapes, plums, and melons. Sauce tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and tropical fruit are also signalling the seasonal transition.

New-season fruit is beginning to build momentum. Persimmons from Queensland are now arriving, marking the start of the season before Victorian fruit from Shepparton, Cobram, and the Yarra Valley comes into supply later. Shepard avocados from Far North Queensland have also commenced, while Hass avocados remain limited.

© Melbourne Market Authority

Mango supply is nearing the end of the season, with Keitt mangoes currently sourced from Childers in Queensland. Traders anticipate limited volumes of Victorian-grown Kensington Pride mangoes from Mildura. Peaches, nectarines, and cherries are also finishing, with clingstone peaches still available in the closing weeks.

Sauce tomatoes are now available for a short preserving window. Plums and grapes are in strong supply, while watermelon, rockmelon, and papaya continue to perform well. Sweet potatoes from Bundaberg are entering the market as temperatures ease. Tropical fruit, including achacha and mangosteen from the Daintree region of Queensland, remains available. Ginger supply is steady, and dates are in strong demand during Ramadan.

Melbourne Market has recently opened to the public through its Super Saturdays initiative, providing direct access to wholesale produce from traders each Saturday from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm.

© Melbourne Market Authority

Seasonal supply currently includes first arrivals of button squash, kiwifruit, including yellow and red blush varieties, persimmon from Queensland, fresh Victorian jujube, custard apples, and Shepard avocados from Far North Queensland. Final supply is being seen for peaches, nectarines, cherries, mangoes, and Keitt mangoes from Childers. High volumes are reported for sauce tomatoes early in the month, plums, grapes, ginger, dates, achacha, and mangosteen from Daintree. Produce eating well includes watermelon, rockmelon, papaya, clingstone peaches, plums, grapes, Shepard avocados, and sweet potatoes from Bundaberg. Limited supply continues for Hass avocados.

© Melbourne Market AuthorityFor more information:

Melbourne Market Authority

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9258 6144

Email: [email protected]

www.melbournemarket.com.au